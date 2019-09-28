 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Utopia

Utopia

by DOJA

Skip to Reviews
5.01
DOJA Cannabis Flower Utopia

Learn More

About this product

Initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but once its indica side kicks in, lazy is the word. Expect a fruit and berry aroma Terpene Profiles Commonly Found In Myrcene: Wild Thyme, Parsley, Hops Ocimene: Mango, Mint, Lavender Pinene: Pine nuts, Essential oils Limonene: Citrus fruits, Essential oils

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

About this brand

DOJA Logo
Authentic to the Culture. Growers by Nature. Of a Different Strain. Welcome. DOJA was founded in 2014 by a group of forward-thinking entrepreneurs. Some may be familiar with doja as its slang counterpart; we know DOJA as something more quintessential. In our world, DOJA is the process of cultivating solid foundations; the primary ambition of life. Our Purpose Cannabis growers through and through, our passionate and experienced cultivation team combines old school techniques with new school technology to create small batch, superlative flower in the Okanagan Region of British Columbia.