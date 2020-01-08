The Dr. Dabber SWITCH is quite simply, the next generation of vaporizer. Utilizing patent pending induction heating technology, the SWITCH delivers unparalleled performance with absolutely no compromise. This IS the next level.
For years the team behind Dr Dabber Vaporizer Pens & Vape Accessories has searched high and low for the ultimate vaporizing experience. An experience that minimizes health risks without sacrificing enjoyment or flavor. Although many novel concepts were available, none were able to achieve the perfect balance we were looking for. So, we set out on a mission to create the ideal Vaporizer Pen.
I just purchased the Switch the 3rd of January haven't looked at another device since.
Versatile and Adaptable
Capable of flower and Concentrates
Exquisite design and styling
Smart technology
I recommend you or who ever reads this go check it out for yourself....
Looking into other at DrDabber products now although I don't think that I will find a better vaporizer
Next purchase is the Budder Cutter
Keep up the good work DrDabber