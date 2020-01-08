 Loading…

SWITCH

by Dr. Dabber

$399.95MSRP

About this product

The Dr. Dabber SWITCH is quite simply, the next generation of vaporizer. Utilizing patent pending induction heating technology, the SWITCH delivers unparalleled performance with absolutely no compromise. This IS the next level.

About this brand

For years the team behind Dr Dabber Vaporizer Pens & Vape Accessories has searched high and low for the ultimate vaporizing experience. An experience that minimizes health risks without sacrificing enjoyment or flavor. Although many novel concepts were available, none were able to achieve the perfect balance we were looking for. So, we set out on a mission to create the ideal Vaporizer Pen.

Wed Jan 08 2020
F........s
I just purchased the Switch the 3rd of January haven't looked at another device since. Versatile and Adaptable Capable of flower and Concentrates Exquisite design and styling Smart technology I recommend you or who ever reads this go check it out for yourself.... Looking into other at DrDabber products now although I don't think that I will find a better vaporizer Next purchase is the Budder Cutter Keep up the good work DrDabber