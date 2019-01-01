 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Dragon Elixir - Breathe

by Dragon Elixir

This magical elixir contains 19 medicinal herbs to cleanse and heal the respiratory system. Concentrated gemmotherapies extracted from embryonic tissue in the Hazel bud are known to restore the elasticity of lung tissue and aid the drainage of the pulmonary system. Combined with the anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving benefits of the Cannabis plant, this elixir will help you to relax and breathe easy. INGREDIENTS: Grain Alcohol, Cannabis Sativa and Indica Extract, Marshmallow Root, Fenugreek Seed, Stinging Nettle, Sage Leaf, Thyme Leaf, Black Cumin Seed, Eleuthero Root, Solomon’s Seal Root, Witch Hazel Leaf, Chamomile, Damiana, Cinnamon Bark, Juniper Berries, Spearmint Leaf, Clove, Rosemary, Honey, Agave Nectar, Potassium Sorbate. CONCENTRATED GEMMOTHERAPIES: Fagus sylvatica (European Beech), Corylus avellana gemmae (Hazel), Rubus fruticosus (Blackberry). EACH 30 ML BOTTLE CONTAINS: 6 servings (approx). THC and CBD extracted from 7g (approx) dried, decarboxylated Cannabis Sativa and Indica.

About this brand

All natural craft elixirs and topicals infused with cannabis and highly medicinal botanicals.