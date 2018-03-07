EMILY.MIB. on May 8th, 2017

THIS PRODUCT IS AMAZING. I was honestly a bit sceptical when I first bought this product. I bought one for myself, one for my friend and one for my mom and now I have my moms friends asking for a case of it. I got it recommended to me for my sports injuries, and my chronic Migraines but I soon realized it is great for so much more. It was the ONLY medication I used when I had strep throat (I rubbed it on my neck and jaw line) and it actually helped get rid of it. Now I use it for everything. The most amazing use for it which I most recently discovered, is now my primary use for it.... UNDER EYE WRINKLES! I cant believe how well it worked! I left my eye cream at the cottage and thought, why not give it a try. I saw noticeable results in MINUTES and now I put it under my eyes every night and every morning. All the money I have spent on OLAY products and other well known brands, and NOTHING works better than the dragon rub. When I told my mom to try it under her eyes, thats when I knew it wasn't just me. She also noticed almost immediate results and what a difference it made over a week! Now all of her friends and coworkers and all of my aunts want it as well. I NEVER write reviews online. But this rub definitely deserves some praise! Do yourself a favour and get this rub. I promise you wont be dissappointed! Kind Regards, Emily