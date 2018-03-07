This natural formula uses cannabis-infused coconut oil, as well as wintergreen and rosemary essential oils to create a powerful, yet soothing pain-relieving rub. For centuries, the wintergreen plant has been used for its therapeutic effects in alleviating sore muscles and joints. Rosemary is renown for its antioxidant, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory benefits. When massaged into the skin it also relieves pain and aids circulation. Apply directly to sore muscles and joints, varicose veins, minor burns, skin irritations, or use as as a temple balm to relieve headaches and migraines.
INGREDIENTS:
Cannabis-infused Organic Coconut Oil, Wintergreen Essential Oil, Rosemary Essential Oil, Beeswax.
EACH 1 OZ TIN CONTAINS:
THC and CBD extracted from 2g (approx) dried Cannabis Sativa and Indica
Product is good, but essential oils should NEVER be stored in plastic or metal containers. This is alchemy 101! The essential oils corrode the metal and cause an ugly rust to appear in the container if you don't use the product immediately.
EMILY.MIB.
on May 8th, 2017
THIS PRODUCT IS AMAZING. I was honestly a bit sceptical when I first bought this product. I bought one for myself, one for my friend and one for my mom and now I have my moms friends asking for a case of it. I got it recommended to me for my sports injuries, and my chronic Migraines but I soon realized it is great for so much more. It was the ONLY medication I used when I had strep throat (I rubbed it on my neck and jaw line) and it actually helped get rid of it. Now I use it for everything. The most amazing use for it which I most recently discovered, is now my primary use for it.... UNDER EYE WRINKLES! I cant believe how well it worked! I left my eye cream at the cottage and thought, why not give it a try. I saw noticeable results in MINUTES and now I put it under my eyes every night and every morning. All the money I have spent on OLAY products and other well known brands, and NOTHING works better than the dragon rub. When I told my mom to try it under her eyes, thats when I knew it wasn't just me. She also noticed almost immediate results and what a difference it made over a week! Now all of her friends and coworkers and all of my aunts want it as well.
I NEVER write reviews online. But this rub definitely deserves some praise!
Do yourself a favour and get this rub. I promise you wont be dissappointed!
Kind Regards,
Emily
giddygreen
on July 25th, 2016
Saw this pop up in one of the dispensaries I visit. Smells great. Pretty affordable so thought I'd take one home. Last night I burnt my finger while ironing. Dabbed a little of this bad boy, and within minutes I had almost completely forgotten about the burn. Love it!