Dulytek® 30-Sheet Extra Thick Rosin Press Parchment Paper, Pre-Cut 12" x 14"
by DulytekWrite a review
$12.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Dulytek® 30-Sheet Extra Thick Rosin Press Parchment Paper is a must-have item for herbal oil extraction. It is non-stick, heat resistant, fully compost-able, and reusable up to 4 times. Feel free to use it when pressing rosin, baking, steaming, for wrapping food in place of foil and wax paper, or making a DIY pastry bag. Each Pack Contains 30 Pre-Cut 12" x 14" Parchment Paper Sheets Durable; Extra Thick; No Tears or Blowouts at High Pressure Non-Stick; Hot-Plate Safe; Heat Resistant Up To 425°F - 450°F One-Side Coated with Pure Eco-Friendly Silicone; Safe to Use with Scrapers A Must-Have Item for Solventless Wax Extraction Made with Natural Materials; Reusable up to 4 times Thickness: 60lbs / 89gsm
About this brand
Dulytek
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.