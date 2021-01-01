 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Dulytek® Hammer Style Pre-Press Pollen Mold, Stainless Steel, Two Sizes Available: Large and X-Large

Dulytek® Hammer Style Pre-Press Pollen Mold, Stainless Steel, Two Sizes Available: Large and X-Large

by Dulytek

Write a review
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® Hammer Style Pre-Press Pollen Mold, Stainless Steel, Two Sizes Available: Large and X-Large
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® Hammer Style Pre-Press Pollen Mold, Stainless Steel, Two Sizes Available: Large and X-Large
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® Hammer Style Pre-Press Pollen Mold, Stainless Steel, Two Sizes Available: Large and X-Large
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® Hammer Style Pre-Press Pollen Mold, Stainless Steel, Two Sizes Available: Large and X-Large
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® Hammer Style Pre-Press Pollen Mold, Stainless Steel, Two Sizes Available: Large and X-Large

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Dulytek® Hammer Style Pre-Press Pollen Mold is a quick puck or wafer maker. It improves your yields and reduces filter bag blowouts during rosin pressing. The mold consists of three parts that are made of food-grade stainless steel. Just add your materials and compact them using a regular hammer. The mold comes with a complimentary wooden dowel and plastic funnel card to aid in filling the mold with herbs and removing pressed wafers. Technical Specifications: Internal diameter: Large: 7/8 inch (22 mm); X-Large: 1-3/16 inch (30 mm) Shaft height: Large: 3-1/2 in (90 mm); X-Large: 4-3/4 inch (121 mm) Material: Food grade stainless steel Dimensions when assembled: Large: 4-2/3 x 1-2/9 in (116 x 30 mm); X-Large: H x D : 5-7/8 x 1-1/2 inch (149 x 38 mm) Amount Per Load: Large: up to 5 grams; X-Large: up to 7 grams

About this brand

Dulytek Logo
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review