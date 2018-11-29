 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solventless
  5 Pc Dulytek® Quick Rosin / Wax Collection Gadget and Tool Set

5 Pc Dulytek® Quick Rosin / Wax Collection Gadget and Tool Set

by Dulytek

$34.90MSRP

About this product

Dulytek® Quick Rosin Collection Gadget and Tool Set consists of a wax mat, large surgical-grade stainless steel scraper tool, a glass stamp, an aluminum cold plate, and a silicone lidded jar. The mat is made of food-grade silicone that is non-stick, solvent resistant, and heat-proof up to 450 degrees in Fahrenheit. The double sided big scraper is great for collecting concentrate from any surface including parchment paper, silicone mat, or glass as well as shaping wax or rosin. The innovative glass stamp greatly speeds up collecting sticky rosin from parchment paper, and the cold plate is used to solidify runny rosin to aid its collection. The non-stick unbreakable silicone jar can be used for storing fresh flowers, pressed rosin, or any other household items. Clean the silicone mat with soap and water and hang to dry. All other tools are dishwasher-safe. Technical Specifications: 1 x Collection Mat, 100% Silicone, food grade, 12 x 8.25" / 30 x 21 cm 1 x Scraper Tool, stainless steel, surgical grade, 7" / 17.8 cm 1 x Glass Stamp, 100% Solid glass, 1.5 x 2" / 3.8 x 5 cm 1 x Cold Plate, food-grade aluminum, 5 x 3" / 12.7 x 7.6 cm 1 x Collection Jar, 3 ml, 100% Silicone, food grade, 1.26 x 0.6" / 3.2 x 1.5 cm. Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.

About this brand

Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.

Thu Nov 29 2018
B........e
This is great, a kit with everything you need to collect your extracts. The mat is a nice size. The cold plate helps alot with stiffening up the rosin. It has a nice big silicone jar and a bigger collection scraper that works good for big amounts. The glass stamp works, just heat it up a bit and press it on a rosin blob in parchment to spread it. It is a great kit for a good price and I recommend this to anyone who needs this kind of tools.