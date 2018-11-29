About this product

Dulytek® Quick Rosin Collection Gadget and Tool Set consists of a wax mat, large surgical-grade stainless steel scraper tool, a glass stamp, an aluminum cold plate, and a silicone lidded jar. The mat is made of food-grade silicone that is non-stick, solvent resistant, and heat-proof up to 450 degrees in Fahrenheit. The double sided big scraper is great for collecting concentrate from any surface including parchment paper, silicone mat, or glass as well as shaping wax or rosin. The innovative glass stamp greatly speeds up collecting sticky rosin from parchment paper, and the cold plate is used to solidify runny rosin to aid its collection. The non-stick unbreakable silicone jar can be used for storing fresh flowers, pressed rosin, or any other household items. Clean the silicone mat with soap and water and hang to dry. All other tools are dishwasher-safe. Technical Specifications: 1 x Collection Mat, 100% Silicone, food grade, 12 x 8.25" / 30 x 21 cm 1 x Scraper Tool, stainless steel, surgical grade, 7" / 17.8 cm 1 x Glass Stamp, 100% Solid glass, 1.5 x 2" / 3.8 x 5 cm 1 x Cold Plate, food-grade aluminum, 5 x 3" / 12.7 x 7.6 cm 1 x Collection Jar, 3 ml, 100% Silicone, food grade, 1.26 x 0.6" / 3.2 x 1.5 cm.