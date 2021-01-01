 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Dulytek® Rosin Press Nylon Filter Tube, 2 x 200 inch Roll, 25, 100, and 160 Micron Mesh Sizes

Dulytek® Rosin Press Nylon Filter Tube, 2 x 200 inch Roll, 25, 100, and 160 Micron Mesh Sizes

by Dulytek

About this product

Dulytek® Rosin Press Filter Tube can be cut at any length to fit plant material of any volume you want. It is used for rosin extraction out of dry sift and pollen-like herbal products. The tube is made out of the highest quality 25, 100, and 160 μm dye-free FDA-approved food-grade nylon thread that is resistant to boiling and solvents. Nylon also makes the bags durable, re-usable, resistant to breakage and blowouts. Each roll contains filter sleeve with 2-inch wide and 200-inch long. Technical Specifications: Mesh Size Available: 25, 100, 160 μm Dimensions: 2" x 200" / 51 mm x 5080 mm Material: 100% Nylon Package Dimensions: 2" x 2" x 2" / 5 cm x 5 cm x 5 cm. For other mesh sizes, please refer to our website. Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.

About this brand

Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.

