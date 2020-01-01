Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
Chemdog is a hybrid from Edison that boasts berry and floral notes, complimented by a spicy citrus undertone, fruity aroma, violet-green buds and a tall tapered, trichome covered flower, high in THC. Every plant at Edison is nurtured in data-backed, strain-specific grow rooms with customized micro-climates to ensure consistent quality. And we pack Chemdog with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness. Because the only place dry herb belongs is in your kitchen. THC 18% - 25%. 0.5g Pre-Rolls.
Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away.
Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.
