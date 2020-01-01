 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Pre-rolls
  Chemdog Pre-Roll
Hybrid

Chemdog Pre-Roll

by Edison Cannabis Co.

Edison Cannabis Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Chemdog Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Chemdog is a hybrid from Edison that boasts berry and floral notes, complimented by a spicy citrus undertone, fruity aroma, violet-green buds and a tall tapered, trichome covered flower, high in THC. Every plant at Edison is nurtured in data-backed, strain-specific grow rooms with customized micro-climates to ensure consistent quality. And we pack Chemdog with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness. Because the only place dry herb belongs is in your kitchen. THC 18% - 25%. 0.5g Pre-Rolls.

At Edison, we believe in infinite potential. In both our plants and our people, we reach higher, dig deeper and dream bigger. Some might say we do things our own way around here – and they’d be right. Where are we working today? In strain-specific micro-climates specifically designed for each cultivar’s unique needs. How did we get here? By finding simple solutions to complex challenges, listening to our plants, our people and finding joy in the ordinary. In other words, we don’t just cultivate cannabis. We cultivate genius. What does this mean for those who enjoy cannabis? Our particular brand of genius won’t complete your tax return or design your meal plan. But it does promise something that matters to us: flower, pre-roll, edible and extract products that just keep getting better.

Chemdawg

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. 

Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

