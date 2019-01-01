 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Edison Casablanca Pre-Roll

by Edison Cannabis Co.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

La Blanca Gold by Vision Seeds is a skunky blend of potent genetics. It gets its name from the decadent amount of trichomes this plant produces, glazing the surfaces of the flowers and leaves in a sheen of white gold. This generous resin production comes from its lineage of Super Skunk, Great White, and Skunk #1. Growing as a large plant, La Blanca Gold has an ample yield and an average 9-week flowering cycle. Enjoy La Blanca Gold’s tranquil, relaxing buzz near the end of the day to help reduce stress.   

About this brand

At the Edison Cannabis Co., we believe in the infinite potential of the cannabis plant. Through relentless exploration, we work to uncover the possibilities of data-driven, indoor-grown cannabis. We offer a full line of premium-quality cannabis flower, edible oil and pre-rolls, available across Canada in licensed retail establishments and online in 2018..