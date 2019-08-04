 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Edison CBD Oil

Edison CBD Oil

by Edison Cannabis Co.

Skip to Reviews
3.52
Edison Cannabis Co. Concentrates Ingestible Edison CBD Oil

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Edison CBD Oil by Edison Cannabis Co.

2 customer reviews

3.52

write a review

thelenis

I bought this because the supplier that my OHIP weed doctor recommended was out of stock on a similar strength CBD oil. I got it for fibromyalgia pain/anxiety & noticed very positive effects within 2 days. Very calming & helped me sleep. I use 25mg 2x daily sublingually. Will definitely buy again.

Jezabel

Just started using it a week ago so can’t give an honest review right now...will do so in another week

About this brand

Edison Cannabis Co. Logo
At the Edison Cannabis Co., we believe in the infinite potential of the cannabis plant. Through relentless exploration, we work to uncover the possibilities of data-driven, indoor-grown cannabis. We offer a full line of premium-quality cannabis flower, edible oil and pre-rolls, available across Canada in licensed retail establishments and online in 2018..