I bought this because the supplier that my OHIP weed doctor recommended was out of stock on a similar strength CBD oil. I got it for fibromyalgia pain/anxiety & noticed very positive effects within 2 days. Very calming & helped me sleep. I use 25mg 2x daily sublingually. Will definitely buy again.
Jezabel
on July 30th, 2019
Just started using it a week ago so can’t give an honest review right now...will do so in another week
