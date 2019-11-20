 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Edison La Strada

Edison La Strada

by Edison Cannabis Co.

Skip to Reviews
3.99
Edison Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Edison La Strada

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Edison La Strada by Edison Cannabis Co.

9 customer reviews

Show all
3.99

write a review

Steveed

La Strada (Acadia) is a euphoric head high with a relaxed feel. Not a Sativa that hypes it’s much more chill and ease going then many other types of Sativa. At 16.6% thc it has long high that creeps up a bit. With Edisons improved packaging there cannabis now always has perfect moisture retention. Organigram has improved Edison quality with less dry product now, and is one of the best priced weeds in stores across Canada. La Strada seems to have a light sweet earthy tone, hint of pine, and just a touch of a skunkiness! Can be found at retail stores such as Delta 9 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

enjoyrip

nice uplifting, euphoric high. Can notice a difference between this and the city lights by edison. much more memory, sharper, more euphoric vs relaxed. Still love the city lights too.

About this brand

Edison Cannabis Co. Logo
At the Edison Cannabis Co., we believe in the infinite potential of the cannabis plant. Through relentless exploration, we work to uncover the possibilities of data-driven, indoor-grown cannabis. We offer a full line of premium-quality cannabis flower, edible oil and pre-rolls, available across Canada in licensed retail establishments and online in 2018..