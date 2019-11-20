Steveed on November 20th, 2019

La Strada (Acadia) is a euphoric head high with a relaxed feel. Not a Sativa that hypes it’s much more chill and ease going then many other types of Sativa. At 16.6% thc it has long high that creeps up a bit. With Edisons improved packaging there cannabis now always has perfect moisture retention. Organigram has improved Edison quality with less dry product now, and is one of the best priced weeds in stores across Canada. La Strada seems to have a light sweet earthy tone, hint of pine, and just a touch of a skunkiness! Can be found at retail stores such as Delta 9 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.