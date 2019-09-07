 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Edison Lola Montes

Edison Lola Montes

by Edison Cannabis Co.

3.84
Edison Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Edison Lola Montes

Edison Lola Montes by Edison Cannabis Co.

4 customer reviews

3.84

SPPV

Purchased: 2019/09/06 Packaged: 2018/11/10 Lot: 29523 Amt: 3.5G THC: 16.5 First off this pot is badly sealed, bone dry and in a container that is far to big. Its rattled around and on opening I found almost a gram busted up in the bottom. Many buds looked scraggly with bare stalks because of this. The buds are a bright lime green with orangeish yellow hairs and a fair amount of crystal. Very little smell even when vaping it. I found the buzz to be very creeper and slowly got higher after I finished a bowl. Very smooth, no coughing no sore throat. But I did find the taste to be a little off. Kind of like smoking in a dirty pipe. Not sure if thats how it normally tastes or because the BC Cannabis Store sold me year old pot. End of the day I wouldnt buy this again nor would I suggest it when there is far better pot and companies that do properly seal and sell much fresher pot (Broken Coast, THC Biomed, Citizen Stash, Redecann, Emerald Health)

TakeDeadAim

Bought off of OCS. Buds were very dry, but vaped in my SS, I absolutely loved the effects. If you’re on a daily, you may find the effects mild, but the mood enhancement was uplifting, relaxing, cathartic stress eliminator, great chill experience. If you’re hoping to get baked out of your tree, look elsewhere. If you want to melt away your stresses, and enjoy an evening where everything seems amazing and awesome while still being functional, this is a can’t miss experience. Great flower for eliminating anxiety and huge mood enhancer, not for people hoping to be so fried you don’t know your name. Low munchies strain too.

btyler3

Very relaxing, super chill high. Smooth smoke.

Hash Plant

Hash Plant

One of Sensi Seeds's classics, Hash Plant stays compact during her extra-short flowering time. Her tight, resin-drenched flower clusters develop a brittle surface when dried and give off a deep, rich Afghani aroma that’s undercut with a hint of hashish. When consumed, her dominant flavor is the spicy-sharp bite of smouldering resin glands. The instant vaporization of those layers of sparkling trichomes accelerates Hash Plant’s rapid, blissful and breathtakingly powerful body-stone. This 90% indica is the product of careful genetic selection, a process that involved matching the mysterious Hash Plant original from the U.S. with Northern Lights.

 

About this brand

At the Edison Cannabis Co., we believe in the infinite potential of the cannabis plant. Through relentless exploration, we work to uncover the possibilities of data-driven, indoor-grown cannabis. We offer a full line of premium-quality cannabis flower, edible oil and pre-rolls, available across Canada in licensed retail establishments and online in 2018..