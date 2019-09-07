SPPV on September 7th, 2019

Purchased: 2019/09/06 Packaged: 2018/11/10 Lot: 29523 Amt: 3.5G THC: 16.5 First off this pot is badly sealed, bone dry and in a container that is far to big. Its rattled around and on opening I found almost a gram busted up in the bottom. Many buds looked scraggly with bare stalks because of this. The buds are a bright lime green with orangeish yellow hairs and a fair amount of crystal. Very little smell even when vaping it. I found the buzz to be very creeper and slowly got higher after I finished a bowl. Very smooth, no coughing no sore throat. But I did find the taste to be a little off. Kind of like smoking in a dirty pipe. Not sure if thats how it normally tastes or because the BC Cannabis Store sold me year old pot. End of the day I wouldnt buy this again nor would I suggest it when there is far better pot and companies that do properly seal and sell much fresher pot (Broken Coast, THC Biomed, Citizen Stash, Redecann, Emerald Health)