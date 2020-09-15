 Loading…

Queen Harley (CBD)

by Elev8 Seeds

About this product

By combining Remedy with our Harlequin, the result is that most phenotypes will tend to produce more CBD and less THC than Harlequin. Remedy has been tested with a 28-1 CBD to THC ratio with 14% CBD and .5% THC. For people that want pain and/or anxiety relief with virtually no psychoactive effect, this would be a perfect cross for them.

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.

Tue Sep 15 2020
J........8
Currently growing this strain by Elev8. Currently in week 4 of flower and buds are surprisingly dense for a CBD dominant strain. Aroma is almost identical to harlequin strain (fruity w/ a subtle spice aroma). Can't wait to harvest!