Bent Neck Water Bong w/ Thick Base

by Elevated Stash

About this product

This water pipe is crafted with looks and functionality in mind. The showerhead peculator increases filtration and diffusion. The bent neck acts as a splash-guard by keeping water out of your mouth and in the pipe. --8" Water Pipe and 4" Base Diameter --14mm Female Joint --14mm Male Bowl Included --Showerhead Perc with Slits --Bent Neck with Flared Mouthpiece

About this brand

Elevated Stash is a Veteran-Owned smoker's subscription box and unique online head shop. Since launching in 2017, we deliver exceptional customer service, high quality glass, super cool accessories, and rad gadgets to your door every single month (cancel anytime). We are also known for the EPIC biggest baddest "Mount Everest" gift box. What makes us different you ask?! Two things! 1) We put our money on the inside of the box, NOT on the outside. 2) We give back. From every single box sold, we donate $$ to charity to help veterans. We partner with a different charity each month, but please visit our website for more details. Give Back. Get Elevated. Enjoy Life. #StayElevated

