Bent Neck Water Bong w/ Thick Base
by Elevated StashWrite a review
$39.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
This water pipe is crafted with looks and functionality in mind. The showerhead peculator increases filtration and diffusion. The bent neck acts as a splash-guard by keeping water out of your mouth and in the pipe. --8" Water Pipe and 4" Base Diameter --14mm Female Joint --14mm Male Bowl Included --Showerhead Perc with Slits --Bent Neck with Flared Mouthpiece
About this brand
Elevated Stash
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.