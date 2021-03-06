 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. "Pikes Peak" box (subscription)

"Pikes Peak" box (subscription)

by Elevated Stash

Skip to Reviews
5.015
Elevated Stash Smoking Smoking Accessories "Pikes Peak" box (subscription)

$34.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Go to www.ElevatedStash.com to purchase! Our go-to and most popular subscription, the "Pikes Peak" box! This is the one-stop-shop for all your smoking essentials delivered each and every month (cancel anytime). Random glass/silicone rigs and/or smoking accessories handpicked from vendors all over. Get a new box each and every month. See what all the hype is about! Shipping within the US: $6.99 Included in the January 2021 "Pikes Peak" Box: -9 inch Bent Water Pipe w/ Matrix Perc -14 mm Glass Bowl -Crop Kingz Self-Adhesive Wraps -Benji $100 Bill Cones -Benji Hemp Wick -Zig-Zag King Rolling Papers -Doob Tube -Keep Calm Lighter -Wooden Handle Roach Clip Go to www.ElevatedStash.com to purchase! ***All items are subject to change based on availability.

About this brand

Elevated Stash Logo
Elevated Stash is a Veteran-Owned smoker's subscription box and unique online head shop. Since launching in 2017, we deliver exceptional customer service, high quality glass, super cool accessories, and rad gadgets to your door every single month (cancel anytime). We are also known for the EPIC biggest baddest "Mount Everest" gift box. What makes us different you ask?! Two things! 1) We put our money on the inside of the box, NOT on the outside. 2) We give back. From every single box sold, we donate $$ to charity to help veterans. We partner with a different charity each month, but please visit our website for more details. Give Back. Get Elevated. Enjoy Life. #StayElevated

15 customer reviews

Show all
5.015

write a review

Sat Mar 06 2021
a........7
Elevated Stash always has the best glass!! I have ordered from other subscription companies and their glass doesn't even come close to this one!!!
Sat Mar 06 2021
d........z
Great box and love this companies mission and story. Keep up the great work guys!
Sat Mar 06 2021
s........7
I have had the Pikes Peak subscription for almost a year and I've never been disappointed!!