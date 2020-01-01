 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Black Widow

Black Widow

by Emerald Health Therapeutics

Write a review
Emerald Health Therapeutics Cannabis Flower Black Widow

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Widow

Black Widow

Originally created by legendary breeder Shantibaba when he was co-owner of Green House Seeds, Black Widow was then known as White Widow. When Shantibaba left GHS and found Mr. Nice Seeds, he took the original Brazilian sativa mother and South Indian indica-dominant hybrid father with him to recreate his world renowned White Widow seeds. Because GHS and others were selling seeds with the name White Widow, he changed the name to Black Widow to create a distinction between them. Black Widow is now considered by many to be the only “true” White Widow available in seed form, as Mr. Nice is the lone seed breeder to possess the original parental genetics.

About this brand

Emerald Health Therapeutics Logo
Through scientific research, we're creating a world with a greater understanding of the health and wellness benefits of cannabis. Our story Emerald was formed by a team that has dedicated their working lives to the health sciences, helping people overcome everyday medical conditions to live better lives. Health and wellness options come from either the traditional pharmaceutical world or the natural health world. Through the science of the endocannabinoid system and the cannabis plant, we offer the best of both worlds – controlled, predictable, effective outcomes from a natural, plant-based source.