Revive Facial Serum hydrates, reduces inflammation, brightens skin, and targets specific skincare concerns with powerful, concentrated plant-based ingredients. Leaves skin looking dewy fresh and more luminous, and can help reduce the appearance of dark spots with continued use. Directions: Apply nightly on your face, neck, and décolletage after you cleanse. Place a pea-sized amount of Revive on fingertips and spread evenly over skin with gentle circular, upward motions. Revive should absorb within 5 minutes. Do not use too much. Your skin should feel soft, but not oily. Follow with Heart & Body Naturals Hydrate AM/PM Moisturizer. INGREDIENTS: Nigella Sativa (Black Seed) Oil, Unrefined Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp (Seed) Oil, Daucus Carota Sativa (Carrot) Seed Oil, Limnanthes (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil, Boswellia carteri (Frankincense) Essential Oil, Retinyl (Vitamin A) Palmitate, Organic Saccharum Officinarum (Sugar Cane) Extract, Pantothenic (Vitamin B3, B5) Acids, Organic Vaccinium Myrtillus (Bilberry) Fruit Extract, Organic Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Leaf) Juice Extract, Alpha Hydroxy (Glycolic, Lipoic, Tartaric, Malic) Acids, Organic Acer Saccharinum (Sugar Maple) Extract, Organic Cocos Nucifere (Coconut) Oil, Rose Damascena (Rose) Flower Water, DMAE Bitartrate (Vegetable Source), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Coenzyme Q10, Organic Citrus Sinensis (Orange) Peel Extract, Organic Citrus Medica Limonum (Lemon) Peel Extract, Organic Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Fruit Extract, Plumeria obtuse (Frangipani) Essential Oil, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Essential Oil, Pelargonium graveolens (Rose Geranium) Essential Oil, Xanthan Gumn, Cupressus sempervirens (Cypress) Essential Oil
