Plant type: Hybrid: Sativa dominant What you’ll see: medium, light-green flowers with somewhat fluffy buds with tones of olive. Aroma: Woody floral aroma with hints of clove and fresh citrus. Cannabinoid: THC Dominant Each gram of OG Kush contains <1% CBD and 17 -23% THC.
estora
Products designed with patient needs in mind. We pride ourselves on providing patients with products manufactured using standardized processes which ensures that patients get consistent products every single time. And, guess what? The award winning products that you knew and trusted are back! These products have been recognized by the 2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards, which showcase the best medical cannabis options based on reviews by patients from across the country. Your opinion matters, and we will continue to listen.
