The Lover Bath Bomb 200mg
by Eve & Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
This bath bomb is handmade with full spectrum cannabis distillate, high quality, nourishing ingredients and natural essential oils. The Lover Bath Bomb by Eve & Co is handmade with full spectrum cannabis distillate, high quality, nourishing ingredients and natural essential oils. Inspired by both fire and ice, this THC-dominant formulation features natural peppermint oil, a touch of natural cinnamon oil, and has a sweet finish thanks to a natural grapefruit oil. All of this makes for an invigorating experience. The Lover will tingle all of your senses!
About this brand
Eve & Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.