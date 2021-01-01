 Loading…

The Lover Bath Bomb 200mg

by Eve & Co.

About this product

This bath bomb is handmade with full spectrum cannabis distillate, high quality, nourishing ingredients and natural essential oils. The Lover Bath Bomb by Eve & Co is handmade with full spectrum cannabis distillate, high quality, nourishing ingredients and natural essential oils. Inspired by both fire and ice, this THC-dominant formulation features natural peppermint oil, a touch of natural cinnamon oil, and has a sweet finish thanks to a natural grapefruit oil. All of this makes for an invigorating experience. The Lover will tingle all of your senses!

About this brand

Eve & Co is a premiere female-focused cannabis brand in the Canadian market. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., we are a licensed producer and seller of dried cannabis and cannabis plants under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). Eve & Co provides educational information and online support for its customers and first-time buyers. Eve & Co will also work through market outreach and education to destigmatize cannabis consumption among women.

