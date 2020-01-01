 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Farmstead North 40 Black Cherry Punch

by Farmstead

Farmstead Cannabis Flower Farmstead North 40 Black Cherry Punch

About this product

Black Cherry Punch is an Indica dominant hybrid, cultivated with genetics from Blackberry Kush and Cherry Pie. This cultivar is appreciated for it's striking purple hues, rich terpene profile and high THC content. These smaller buds clock in at 27% THC. Their flavor is fruity, with earthy nuances at the beginning, a sweet floral background and a penetrating aroma of wood with a hint of blueberry pie Cultivar Lineage: Blackberry Kush, Cherry Pie Farmstead North 40 Black Cherry Punch is available in the following formats: 3.5 gram 7 gram

About this brand

Farmstead Logo
Farmstead is proud to bring North 40, Canada’s first licensed micro-cultivator and micro-processor, to the field. It’s high time that Canadian cannabis consumers get the quality bud they deserve in the legal market.