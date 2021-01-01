About this product

Description A sativa dominant citrus terpy beast that hash makers and extractors will fall in love with. A superb auto flowering hybrid that boasts an impressive 24% THC, to match her wonderful taste with potency. Well recommended for first time growers looking for a low maintenance, yet extremely productive cultivar that will flower from seed to harvest in 9-10 weeks. This strain can grow tall making her one of the larger autoflowering hybrids, meaning she is a wise choice for commercial growers in search of something extra special. Bud description Her buds are encrusted with trichomes giving her a totally white appearance, and the calyx are large-sized making her buds look stacked. The buds have a very distinct tangerine, orange fruity aroma with a sharp sour, sherbet background, and when handled are highly resinous. Smoke report After tasting Orange Sherbet Auto, you will feel her sativa dominance and potency as she keeps you in orbit for hours on end. Absolutely delicious flavors and an effect that can be described as uplifting, exhilarating, deeply creative and motivated. This cultivar is perfect for social scenarios, dinner parties, days at the beach, a long hike, getting through a long to-do list or just playing music, gaming or reading. Plant Appearance One of our taller hybrids that can grow between 110-150cm, so is best suited for those with plenty of growing space. Thanks to her sativa heritage, expect this lady to grow quickly with large sized internodal spacing and a wide bushy appearance. Yields of 500-600gr/m2 can be expected, so we advise supporting her during the blooming period. An incredible producer of extremely resinous flowers, that performs well in all climates, but especially in warmer ones. She will grow large-sized buds, with prolific amounts of resin on the surrounding leaves, that will have hash makers licking their lips in anticipation. Grow Tips We recommend performing plant training such as L.S.T with this cultivar, as this will help open her canopy and increase yields further. Adding bamboo canes for support will help hold the weight of the buds during the flowering stage. Indoor growers with limited space may have issues controlling the final height, so we suggest tying plants down. Thanks to her heavy on set of resin on both buds and leaves, she makes some excellent water hash, dry sift and extracts meaning you should have your trim bins ready when harvesting this special cultivar. Flavor Her flavor can be described as a cocktail of fresh orange juice, and sweet and sour tangerine sherbet. A very sharp and distinctive taste that accompanies the cerebral effect wonderfully that will leave a strong fruit smoothie flavor in your mouth. SPECS Room: Indoor / Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: Mostly Sativa Genetics: Orange Sherbet Auto Flowering: 9-10 weeks seed to harvest Harvest: 500-650gr/m2 Height: 110-150cm THC: up to 24% CBD: Very low Autoflowering: Yes