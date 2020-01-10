 Loading…

Auto AK

by Female Seeds

About this product

Genetic lineage: Pure AK x Lowryder Indoor: 10-12 weeks (start to finish) Outdoor: YES, 10-12 weeks (start to finish). See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Height:Indoor: 40-80 cm | Outdoor: 40-120 cm Yield: Indoor: 200-300 g/m² | Outdoor: 40-80 g/plant Taste/smell: Penetrating, earthy smell and taste Effect: a creative and euphoric high This is an automatic version of our very own Pure AK. Created by crossing the Pure AK with the Lowryder, stabilizing it while maintaining the original AK characteristics. As with any autoflowering strain the Auto AK does exhibit variation with the slowest pheno finishing in about 90 days. That is from start to finish. An occasional leaf mutation can occur, but this is known from this strain. Auto AK is very easy to grow, so highly recommended for first-time growers. The yield is average to good. Indoor you require good ventilation and provide sufficient nutrients to really bring out the best in your plants. You can grow the Auto AK on any medium and it is very suitable for SOG due the compact structure with one main cola. Grow the Auto AK on a 12/12 schedule to fully reap the rewards. Auto AK is also well suited for SCROG and DWC. Outdoor the Auto AK will obviously grow taller and more branchy than indoor. Make sure you put the Auto AK in a sunny spot when growing outdoor to reap the full benefits. AK produces hard buds with an exceptionally penetrating and earthy smell and taste. The buds are sticky and covered in trichomes. AK cannabis is an Indica/Sativa hybrid yet it retains most of its Sativa qualities with a creative and euphoric high.

About this brand

Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's. "I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.." At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds. Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass. "Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems." "Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."

Fri Jan 10 2020
k........0
Best smoke yet so smooth n light very earthy smell also detect musky smell. Defo nice tho so fruity aswell. Burns quick tho so be quick