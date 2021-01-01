 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Go Steady Balanced Oil

Go Steady Balanced Oil

by FIGR

Write a review
FIGR Concentrates Ingestible Go Steady Balanced Oil
FIGR Concentrates Ingestible Go Steady Balanced Oil

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Go Steady Balanced Oil finds harmony between THC and CBD with a perfect 1:1 balance. We use the environmentally friendly C02 extraction method and precisely blend with organic EVOO to yield a pure oil that’s pleasant on the palate. Look for rich earth and pine flavours reminiscent of a sunny forest clearing.

About this brand

FIGR Logo
FIGR grows cannabis with character and integrity. Character that was bred through five generations of farming experience and homegrown appreciation for hand-crafted goods.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review