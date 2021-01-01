About this product
Go Steady Balanced Oil finds harmony between THC and CBD with a perfect 1:1 balance. We use the environmentally friendly C02 extraction method and precisely blend with organic EVOO to yield a pure oil that’s pleasant on the palate. Look for rich earth and pine flavours reminiscent of a sunny forest clearing.
FIGR grows cannabis with character and integrity. Character that was bred through five generations of farming experience and homegrown appreciation for hand-crafted goods.
