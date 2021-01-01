Go Steady Wappa Master Pod
About this product
Delicious fruit aromas and flavours reveal notes of juicy mango and passion fruit. FIGR Master Pods are designed to work only with the FIGR Master Vapourizer. These high-THC pods use a titanium coil and organic cotton wick to deliver the best possible FIGR vaping experience. FIGR Master Pods come in a variety of all-natural flavours to choose from.
About this brand
FIGR
About this strain
Wappa
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.
