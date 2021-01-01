Similar items
Gage’s 30mL Fire OG is a single strain oil made from indoor hydroponically grown full flower cannabis using a CO2 extraction method. This oil is formulated using a high-quality MCT blend and comes with a measured dropper for accurate dosages. Fire OG has a high THC potency with an Indica dominant presence. All products sold are for ingestion only. Do not smoke or vape these oils. Use as directed.
