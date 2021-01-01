 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Fire OG

Fire OG

by Gage Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Gage Cannabis Co. Concentrates Ingestible Fire OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Gage’s 30mL Fire OG is a single strain oil made from indoor hydroponically grown full flower cannabis using a CO2 extraction method. This oil is formulated using a high-quality MCT blend and comes with a measured dropper for accurate dosages. Fire OG has a high THC potency with an Indica dominant presence. All products sold are for ingestion only. Do not smoke or vape these oils. Use as directed.

About this brand

Gage Cannabis Co. Logo
At Gage Cannabis Co. we believe in delivering quality. From the plants we cultivate to the consumers we engage with; our values focus on delivering cannabis you can’t wait to share. Our plants are grown 100% hydroponically for sustainable and responsible operations. From handpicking to our proprietary dry, trim and cure method, each step of our cultivation process is orchestrated for quality results.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review