GemmaCert

by GemmaCert

5.01
$3,999.00

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Our innovative solution enables cultivators, producers, retailers, and medicinal users to test their cannabis without having to depend on expensive and time-consuming laboratories. The portable, in-house solution seamlessly integrates into any supply chain operation, providing real-time Total CBD & Total THC results directly to your smartphone. GemmaCert allows for an unlimited amount of sample testing, ensures value, and does not destroy, harm, or alter the flower in any way.

About this brand

GemmaCert has patented and developed an industry-changing solution to cannabis potency testing, transforming the way analyses is performed and establishing an accessible, in-house system of bringing reliable potency testing to all

5.01

Tue Jun 30 2020
M........n
With GemmaCert I'm able to find the ideal strain for my needs. Easy, quick and reliable.