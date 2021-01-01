About this product
GOOD BUDS Classic Island Hash is a blend of our island-grown, hang-dried cannabis, naturally extracted in small batches without the use of chemical solvents. Pressed into a soft, doughy texture. From Salt Spring Island, BC.
About this brand
GOOD BUDS
GOOD BUDS is a family of craft cannabis producers based on Salt Spring Island, BC. Founded by Tyler and Alex Rumi in 2017, GOOD BUDS is built on the principles of sustainable, organic growing. As the first licensed outdoor cannabis farm in Canada, GOOD BUDS is known for small-batch, sun-grown, ocean-grown, organic weed and concentrates.
