A GOOD BUDS original strain. Mango Taffie buds are dense and caked with sticky resin and trichomes. The perfect strain for extractions, with juicy mango aromas and potent THC. Grown indoors in small batches on Salt Spring Island. Raised in organic soils with no pesticides or chemical fertilizers. Hang dried & rolled in organic rolling papers. Nugs only. 18 - 22% THC.
GOOD BUDS is a family of craft cannabis producers based on Salt Spring Island, BC. Founded by Tyler and Alex Rumi in 2017, GOOD BUDS is built on the principles of sustainable, organic growing. As the first licensed outdoor cannabis farm in Canada, GOOD BUDS is known for small-batch, sun-grown, ocean-grown, organic weed and concentrates.