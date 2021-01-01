About this product
The Good Supply Vape Battery & Charger includes a 510 thread rechargeable battery and USB charger The Good Supply Vape Battery & Charger includes a 510 thread rechargeable battery and USB charger. Good Supply vape Cartridges are sold separately. Also available with Good Supply cartridges in the "Good Supply Vape Kits".
Good Supply
At Good Supply, we celebrate good pizza, good movies, good jobs and good weed. Because at the end of the day, we're not all gonna be the next GOAT. Which is great. No. It's better than great. It's good!
