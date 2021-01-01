Grower's Choice Hybrid Pre-Roll 1g
by Good Supply
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
This high-potency hybrid pre-roll is a good bet for getting high-quality buds at a great price, without the fuss or mess. High-quality bud at a great price, rolled and ready to go. This high-potency hybrid pre-roll is a good bet for getting high-quality buds at a great price, without the fuss or mess. What do they have to say about it? It’ll get you high.
About this brand
Good Supply
