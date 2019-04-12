TeamScienceOttawa on January 14th, 2019

Jean Guy was on the OCS website for only a few days, probably because it was by far the cheapest strain I seen listed there at only $7.11 CAD a gram. At first I kept looking, as I've never been a big fan of this strain and even at this price I wasn't interested. But then a thought struck me. Why not see what kind of deals can be found in the bargain bin. I'm reviewing strains for the greater good and doesn't that mean trying a few strains that I normally wouldn't? This might be someones only option, especially if price is a concern. So I did it. Got 3.5 grams produced by Good Supply, which seems to be the bargain brand of Aphria. I was prepared for the worst, as in prepared to smoke this so that you don't have to. The flower arrived in plastic/foil pouch, and you know what? All legal Cannabis should be packaged this way instead of the typical plastic jars I've gotten otherwise. I think this pouch is intended to be resealable in a zip lock fashion, but something might be wrong with the package I got. Or maybe I'm wrong. Moving on the flower, it looked homegrown. It actually looked like something I might grow myself - if I ever managed to successfully grow a plant. But you know what, presentation isn't everything. What really counts is the effect, especially if someone needs this for medicinal reasons. It's scent was actually more promising, nothing too notable but stronger than I expected after appearance of the flower. I proceeded to roll up a joint and then took a nice walk in the woods. it smoked well, a nice even burn with grey/white ash. I expect this of any strain worthwhile so that's one baseline it passed. The effect was what I expected, very ordinary and unremarkable, but this makes it a good strain to smoke if you got stuff that you need to get done. So it's average at best and that's the rating I give it. But if appearances are important to you then don't bother with Good Supply's Jean Guy.