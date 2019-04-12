A fantastic sativa for the price point, at ~$30 for an eighth. While the THC range claims to go up to 26% the batch I received was on the lower end around 20%. Still a reasonably potent high, that left me with enough energy for things like video games or going out. Exactly what you'd want from a sativa at a decent cost.
ookyspookycooky
on March 1st, 2019
Good, medium sized buds, with a slightly citrusy taste when burned. Came in around 20% and that was felt with a powerful head high
TeamScienceOttawa
on January 14th, 2019
Jean Guy was on the OCS website for only a few days, probably because it was by far the cheapest strain I seen listed there at only $7.11 CAD a gram. At first I kept looking, as I've never been a big fan of this strain and even at this price I wasn't interested. But then a thought struck me. Why not see what kind of deals can be found in the bargain bin. I'm reviewing strains for the greater good and doesn't that mean trying a few strains that I normally wouldn't? This might be someones only option, especially if price is a concern. So I did it. Got 3.5 grams produced by Good Supply, which seems to be the bargain brand of Aphria. I was prepared for the worst, as in prepared to smoke this so that you don't have to. The flower arrived in plastic/foil pouch, and you know what? All legal Cannabis should be packaged this way instead of the typical plastic jars I've gotten otherwise. I think this pouch is intended to be resealable in a zip lock fashion, but something might be wrong with the package I got. Or maybe I'm wrong. Moving on the flower, it looked homegrown. It actually looked like something I might grow myself - if I ever managed to successfully grow a plant. But you know what, presentation isn't everything. What really counts is the effect, especially if someone needs this for medicinal reasons. It's scent was actually more promising, nothing too notable but stronger than I expected after appearance of the flower. I proceeded to roll up a joint and then took a nice walk in the woods. it smoked well, a nice even burn with grey/white ash. I expect this of any strain worthwhile so that's one baseline it passed. The effect was what I expected, very ordinary and unremarkable, but this makes it a good strain to smoke if you got stuff that you need to get done. So it's average at best and that's the rating I give it. But if appearances are important to you then don't bother with Good Supply's Jean Guy.
Jean Guy, said to be a phenotype of White Widow, is a hybrid from Canada with intensely cerebral effects and a sour citrus smell. Frosted dark green leaves hide pastel buds loaded with golden crystal trichomes. Hints of lemon and pine come through in Jean Guy’s flavor, providing a gentle launch into jolting sativa effects. Its energizing and uplifting qualities makes Jean Guy a perfect strain to start the day with, although scattered and distracting thoughts may interfere with productivity. Jean Guy is a reputable source of relief for fibromyalgia and cancer symptoms, but patients prone to anxiety may want to dose with caution due to its typically high THC content.