Houndstooth
by Tweed
From the lineage of Do-Si-Dos and Mandarin Sunset, Habitat's Cake offering presents a dense, frosty structure that boasts strong notes of warm baked goods and fresh fruit thanks to the dominant terpenes of limonene and caryophyllene. The name Cake stems from its impressive trichome profile and pays homage to Habitat's founder and genetics specialist, Laine Keyes, who contributed over 180 diverse strains to Habitat and described this cultivars profile at harvest as "caked". Cultivar Lineage: Do-Si-Dos, Mandarin Sunset THC range: 22.8% CBD range: 0-1% Dominant terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, Linalool, Humulene
