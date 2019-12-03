Aveherbs
on December 3rd, 2019
Love it! Giggly and cozy at the same time :) happy happy !
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
THC: 15-26% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Citrus, Pepper, Sweet Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene Haven St. No. 407 Sapphire Daze contains a high potency of THC, and may present a powerful sweet citrus and fresh black pepper aroma. These medium size buds are bright green with brown hair and a shimmering coating of trichomes. Available in 0.5g and 5x0.5g Pre-Roll
on December 3rd, 2019
Love it! Giggly and cozy at the same time :) happy happy !