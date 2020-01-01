Houndstooth
by Tweed
No. 425 Midnight Jam is a potent Indica strain that descends from Afghani Landrace. Its savory aroma resembles a classic sweet, musky, and earthy flavour, with citrus notes and spicy accents of clove, pepper, and sage. The resinous buds are forest green and light green, with yellow and vibrant orange pistils. THC: 20-24% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Earthy, Sweet, Spicy Strain: 8 Ball Kush Plant Type: Indica Dominant Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, and alpha-Humulene Available in 3.5g
