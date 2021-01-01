Haven St. Secret Address Flower
About this product
Some secrets are best shared. This is a coming together of three legendary strands, OG Kush, Blueberry and Gorilla Glue #4. The result? Fruit compact buds. With beautiful notes of pine and cedarwood. All rounded out with a touch of blueberry sweetness. Mmmmm!
About this brand
Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this strain
Glueberry
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Glueberry is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Gorilla Glue and OG Kush. This triple threat of a strain can pack a heavy punch of effects that will make you feel euphoric before lulling you into a chilled out state. Glueberry has a fruity, blueberry flavor profile with bright hints of citrus. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help fight symptoms related to PTSD and chronic anxiety.
