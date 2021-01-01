 Loading…

Hybrid

Haven St. Secret Address Flower

by Haven St. Premium Cannabis

Haven St. Premium Cannabis Cannabis Flower Haven St. Secret Address Flower

About this product

Some secrets are best shared. This is a coming together of three legendary strands, OG Kush, Blueberry and Gorilla Glue #4. The result? Fruit compact buds. With beautiful notes of pine and cedarwood. All rounded out with a touch of blueberry sweetness. Mmmmm!

About this brand

Founded in quality and our pursuit of innovation, Haven St. Premium Cannabis offers a curated collection of flower, pre-roll, vape and tea products. To help you decide among the varying effects of our products, we have built a 5-block address system for easy exploration. The ﬁve blocks on Haven St. tell a unique story, with the intensity of experience increasing from The 100s to The 500s Block. With quality of the upmost importance we strive to deliver a consistent premium cannabis experience on every Haven St. Block. Our creative and intuitive approach aims to help you make confident and informed cannabis choices based on your desired effects. So, are you looking for something familiar, or do you want to discover a completely different perspective? Wherever you’re going, Haven St. can take you there. Discover the Haven St. Neighbourhood: Peace. The 100s Block. High CBD. Dissolve the burdens of the body and mind. Begin anew. Reset. The 200s Block. Balanced THC and CBD. Relax body and mind to unwind, decompress and let the day melt away. The world is still. Focus. The 300s Block. Balanced THC and CBD. Free the mind for enhanced clarity and focus. Let thought and creativity flow. Drift. The 400s Block. High THC. Leave behind all that infringes upon the waking body. Submit to the dream world and its drowsy bliss. Rise. The 500s Block. High THC. Excite your senses and spark social connections.

About this strain

Glueberry

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Glueberry is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Gorilla Glue and OG Kush. This triple threat of a strain can pack a heavy punch of effects that will make you feel euphoric before lulling you into a chilled out state. Glueberry has a fruity, blueberry flavor profile with bright hints of citrus. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help fight symptoms related to PTSD and chronic anxiety.

