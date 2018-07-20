 Loading…

Balancing Face Cream

by Hemptouch

Hemptouch Balancing Face Cream rebalances oily and combination skin to combat blemishes and breakouts. This botanically-based emulsion sends a signal to the skin to reduce oil production and guides it to a balanced state. With regular use, it refines the appearance of pores and restores calm to irritated skin. Ultra clean formula specifically developed for unbalanced, oily skin that needs the purest possible ingredients. Vegan, Never Tested on Animals. Dermatologically tested: Proven to reduce the secretion of sebum. Non-irritating formulation, suitable for atopic and sensitive skin.

Hemptouch is an independent skincare brand based in Slovenia, the green heart of Europe. Inspired by powerful hemp plant, Hemptouch’s therapeutic natural remedies soothe and calm different types of skin problems. It’s the trilogy of hemp cannabinoids with skin-soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, hemp-flower hydrolate, rich with powerful skin-enhancing antioxidants and raw hemp oil, packed with replenishing omegas and amino acids. At Hemptouch we are convinced our ointments and face creams will make your skin high. High on moisture of course! Our natural remedies are made from a triple dose of Cannabis Sativa hemp plant extracts: - raw hemp seed oil - hemp flower water - hemp leaf extract These active Cannabis Sativa botanicals work in unison to deliver long-lasting relief to sensitive skin, balance acne-prone skin and protect from aging effects of irritation. It all starts on our hemp field in Slovenia. We plant, cultivate and harvest hemp plants with love to bring out its powerful inner strength. Our hemps seeds are cold-pressed to get the oil of green colour, fresh for every batch of skin care products. Raw and unrefined, our hemp seed oil is rich in Omegas 3, 6, 9, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, it’s nature's powerful skin soother. Our skin products are 100% natural, free from artificial fragrances, silicones, parabens phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate, and other skin irritants, plus vegan to boot.

Fri Jul 20 2018
B........9
I really want to help make a difference in someone else’s life by writing this review. I suffered from Hormonal Cystic Acne for years and since using the Hemptouch Calming Face Cream (+ the Face Wash & Ointment for Problem Skin), I’ve had ZERO cystic acne and instead of having 40+ blemishes, I’ve only managed to have 2 itty bitty bumps that heal rapidly! Hemptouch has given me back my confidence to go makeup free! This Fave Cream is so rich & creamy, has an amazing all-natural green scent, and it absorbs rapidly, leaving behind only super soft, hydrated, & healthy looking/feeling skin. I am forever in debt to Hemptouch and their amazing products.