  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Therapeutic CBD Skin Balm

Therapeutic CBD Skin Balm

by Hemptouch

5.01
$39.00MSRP

About this product

Therapeutic CBD Skin Balm is an effective rescue remedy for when acute care is needed. It brings intense relief to red, flaky, and sore skin. It calms skin reactions and eczema flare-ups, reducing itching and areas of redness. It balances oily, blemished and acne-prone skin and at the same time provides intense relief and support for long-term skin problems. Ultra-clean formula: CBD oil is extracted using the cold-pressed method at low temperatures without solvents or alcohol. Aromacert Certified, Vegan-Friendly, Never Tested on Animals. Water-free formulation for the most sensitive skin types: Because we add no water, there is no need for added preservatives or alcohol. This makes the formulation well suited for the most sensitive skin types. Dermatologically tested: Proven hypoallergenic, non-irritating and suitable for atopic and sensitive skin.

About this brand

Hemptouch is an independent skincare brand based in Slovenia, the green heart of Europe. Inspired by powerful hemp plant, Hemptouch’s therapeutic natural remedies soothe and calm different types of skin problems. It’s the trilogy of hemp cannabinoids with skin-soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, hemp-flower hydrolate, rich with powerful skin-enhancing antioxidants and raw hemp oil, packed with replenishing omegas and amino acids. At Hemptouch we are convinced our ointments and face creams will make your skin high. High on moisture of course! Our natural remedies are made from a triple dose of Cannabis Sativa hemp plant extracts: - raw hemp seed oil - hemp flower water - hemp leaf extract These active Cannabis Sativa botanicals work in unison to deliver long-lasting relief to sensitive skin, balance acne-prone skin and protect from aging effects of irritation. It all starts on our hemp field in Slovenia. We plant, cultivate and harvest hemp plants with love to bring out its powerful inner strength. Our hemps seeds are cold-pressed to get the oil of green colour, fresh for every batch of skin care products. Raw and unrefined, our hemp seed oil is rich in Omegas 3, 6, 9, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, it’s nature's powerful skin soother. Our skin products are 100% natural, free from artificial fragrances, silicones, parabens phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate, and other skin irritants, plus vegan to boot.

Fri Jul 20 2018
B........9
This Oinment is my EVERYTHING! I used it on my face to help eliminate my hormonal cystic acne with GREAT SUCCESS!! It’s gone and hasn’t reappeared since!! I rub it on my lower back where I have several vertebrae fused and it provides pain relief. I also have Fibromyalgia and a little rubbed into my sore joints makes the pain disappear! I rub a small amount on my lower abdomen for rapid menstrual cramp relief and IT WORKS! I’m beyond grateful for Hemptouch! This oinment isn’t as thick as the Oinment For Irritated Skin, But melts into skin upon contact and it feels so silky to apply. A little goes a long way! It has a natural herbal scent that’s I rather adore and while it is oil based, it absorbs really well and doesn’t leave my skin oily for very long. If you’re questioning making this purchase, DON’T! I’ve tried everything for pain and my hormonal cystic acne...this is a fix all!!