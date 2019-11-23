A Purple Kush variant, Bayou Flower has a subtle profile of earthy, sweet notes. Noted for its rich violet colour, it offers a spicy, woody aroma with a hint of berry, courtesy of caryophyllene and humulene terpenes.
9% THC & 0% CBD
Delicious taste, but it's not Purple Kush. Didn't have any of the peppery aroma it actually smelled and tasted like berries... The only complaint is that it's overly dry and I get tired of smoking it after buying 3.5 grams.
on May 1st, 2019
First things first: this product is 20$. It's pretty cheap. Cheapest product regularly in stock at the SQDC. There are cheaper and much better quality products available but they are not in stock
For the weed itself..
Smell: decent floral smell. Made me think of something like lavender or roses...very flowery. It is a faint odor, though.
Taste: Again...not much to say. Vague flowery notes, but pretty weak apart from that. Very dissapointing compared to San Rafael's Purple Chitral, which is only 5$ more.
Texture and bag appeal: Cool! Purple weed! Except not really. This is where HEXO's Bayou starts to go massively down hill. Bayou, like just about every HEXO product, is EXTREMELY over-dried. It removes the nuances of the taste, the smell, even the potency is affected by overly dried cannabis. This cannabis will CRUMBLE in your hands as soon as you rub it between your fingers. You don't even need a grinder, that's how dry it is.
As a customer, I find this pathetic quality control completely unacceptable. If a black market cannabis dealer offered this to me, I would be offended. Genuinely offended. Do you think a little bit of purple color makes up for quality control surpassed by high school weed dealers?
High: It's alright. Pretty decent indica buzz. Nothing special. Good for being lazy. Requires a little bit more product to get high. Not a heavy-hitter. This high will take a minute or two to creep up on you. For 20$ I find it OK. Not great, but not terrible.
I'd have given it 3 stars since it is OK in terms of high, not bad, but the extremely dust-dry cannabis means I literally cannot open this up and just smoke it. I have to put in a humidity pack and let it sit there for a day before it becomes smoke-able. This isn't a problem with San Rafael, Riff or any of HEXO's competitors.
Look, HEXO, it's been half a year since you know you have a problem with quality control in your products. Plenty of people have taken this up with corporate. Everyone knows HEXO products are CLEARLY sub-par compared to MedReleaf. The message has been passed and corporate still hasn't done anything about it. I don't know why HEXO management think they're immune from competing market forces. Your contract will not last forever. Please think of your brand and how renewing that contract with the SQDC might be easier if you have the product quality, brand reputation and accompanying sales to back up your current quasi-monopoly contracts with the government.
Hello, thank you for taking the time to leave such detailed feedback. Rest assured, your comments will be shared within our company. It is important to us and provides valuable insight.
on February 10th, 2019
The color is not attractive, doesn't smell good and badly trim. It's the perfect exemple of bad weed.
Hi, that is unfortunate to hear. We appreciate you bringing this to our attention in your review.
Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.
HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.