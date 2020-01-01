Tangerine Dream 510 Vape Cartridge
by San Rafael '71
High-quality 500 mg, 510 thread vape cartridge. Exclusively plant-derived and clinically tested, the strong THC potency single strain Fire OG formulation contains cannabinoids from sun-grown cannabis and terpenes. That’s it. No solvents or diluting agents, pesticides, or heavy metals; just the good stuff. Breath activated for ease of use, leak-free, and packaged in a child-resistant format, the Fire OG cartridge is methodically produced in a highly controlled environment for a consistent consumer experience. The food-grade ceramic heating element is engineered to atomize liquid in a precise, fool-proof way and lasts for approximately 150 uses. A clean and smooth finish with the light aroma of terpenes reminiscent of your favourite cannabis strain.
Fire OG is a indica-dominant hybrid strain that is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.