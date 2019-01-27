Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.
HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.