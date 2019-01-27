 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Horizon

Horizon

by HEXO

Skip to Reviews
4.01
HEXO Cannabis Flower Horizon

Learn More

About this product

Horizon  Flower is a Kali Mist variant with with an earthy, yet sweet aroma and flavour. With myrcene as the dominant terpene, it is a mid THC and low CBD product. 14% THC & 0% CBD

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

RaiiChu

As soon as we came back from the club, me and Phil decided to Roll some Horizon from Hexo. All I have to say about this strain is: « Balanced ».

from HEXOon January 28th, 2019

Glad to hear it! Thank you for leaving a review. :)

About this strain

Kali Mist

Kali Mist

Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.

About this brand

HEXO Logo
HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.