A Blueberry cross, Lagoon Flower is known for its sweet, spicy flavour and blueberry aroma. Dominant terpenes include caryophyllene, humulene and myrcene, giving Lagoon Flower its taste and smell.
19% THC & 0% CBD
Very nice dense buds with some purple. Very earthy, with a lemon smell but when smoked the taste was very peppery. Wasn’t the sedating indica I was looking for. However, the reason this got a 4 star instead of a 3 is I had mild visual hallucinations. Which is cool. And I don’t experience that from weed almost ever haha. Would recommend for a casual indica smoker chillin with the buds.
musidom
on November 22nd, 2019
Reminds me of chocolate fondue...but better!!! Love this strain.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thailandrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
Pungently sweet, spicy aromas radiate from the crystal-coated buds, which sometimes reveal themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ psychoactive effects settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and pacifying the mind in dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness allows patients to relieve pain and sleeplessness, while its mellow contentment roots out depression and stress. Several different Northern Lights phenotypes circulate the market, but Sensi Seeds recommends a general indoor flowering time of 45 to 50 days.
HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.