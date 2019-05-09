 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pandora

by HEXO

4.45
HEXO Cannabis Flower Pandora

About this product

A convenient and ready-to-use non-activated milled sativa powder ideal for dry vaping. It offers earthy and sweet notes and myrcene as the dominant terpene. Variants range from Maui Wowie, AK-47 and Kali Mist. 16% THC & 0% CBD

5 customer reviews

4.45

Potipota

Good mix buy it! Nice everyday weed.

from HEXOon May 9th, 2019

Wonderful! Thanks for leaving a review :)

personator81

Cheap price , already milled , nice smell when you open it , good taste when you smoke it . Had a nice buzz , was feeling perfect to watch a movie . Been smoking for 25 years and i'd recommend it

from HEXOon January 7th, 2019

What a wonderful review! Thank you for sharing your thoughts with us.

Discarded

Great sativa to smoke or vaporize. Super sweet taste and pineapple flavour give. Energy, creative, head buzz, red eyes and munchies.

from HEXOon December 12th, 2018

We are happy to hear you enjoyed our Pandora. Thanks for the awesome review!

About this strain

Maui Wowie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.  

About this brand

HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.