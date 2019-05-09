Potipota
on May 9th, 2019
Good mix buy it! Nice everyday weed.
from HEXOon May 9th, 2019
Wonderful! Thanks for leaving a review :)
A convenient and ready-to-use non-activated milled sativa powder ideal for dry vaping. It offers earthy and sweet notes and myrcene as the dominant terpene. Variants range from Maui Wowie, AK-47 and Kali Mist. 16% THC & 0% CBD
on May 9th, 2019
on January 3rd, 2019
Cheap price , already milled , nice smell when you open it , good taste when you smoke it . Had a nice buzz , was feeling perfect to watch a movie . Been smoking for 25 years and i'd recommend it
What a wonderful review! Thank you for sharing your thoughts with us.
on December 11th, 2018
Great sativa to smoke or vaporize. Super sweet taste and pineapple flavour give. Energy, creative, head buzz, red eyes and munchies.
We are happy to hear you enjoyed our Pandora. Thanks for the awesome review!
Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.