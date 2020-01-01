 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. HEXO Plus Tsunami

HEXO Plus Tsunami

by HEXO Plus

Write a review
HEXO Plus Cannabis Flower HEXO Plus Tsunami

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Tsunami is a cross of Northern Lights and Blueberry strains. This indica flower is dark green with purple marbling and orange pistils at maturity. Expect berry aromas courtesy of dominant limonene and humulene terpenes, with spicy notes from myrcene and caryophyllene. Our care and attention during cultivation and post-harvest ensures freshness and good trichome health. Every lot of HEXO Plus flower promises to deliver 20% THC or more. Guaranteed.

About this brand

HEXO Plus Logo
HEXO Plus promises higher THC potency in every gram than our regular HEXO products. HEXO Plus has its roots in HEXO’s award-winning quality and cultivation practices, a guarantee of higherTHC per gram and even more vibrant dominant terpene profiles.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review