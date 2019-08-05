brouteminou666 on February 8th, 2019

i bought some at the sqdc, not impressed. first its too dry, obviously, you can litteraly turn it to dust with your fingers. second it doesnt smell as expected, in fact it barely smells anything. third, the flavor (affected by lack of moisture) is really disapointing. i didnt know anything about this strain of weed before i asked the dude for something that tasted strong and earthy, maybe he just didnt know what he was talking about. otherwise, if you exclude the ridiculous price and overpackaging, the buzz is energizing but not really satisfying, its like 6,63% thc, i thought it was enough but i guess i was wrong...