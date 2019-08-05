Ive read lots of reviews of it being too dry , I confirm if there was a problem with that before it is not the case! Nice buds well cured and beautifull smell. Very mellow high and ranking one of my favorite high cbd strains with campfire(altavie). Very good price as well , thank you Hexo for this excellent product ;)
from HEXOon August 21st, 2019
Thanks for the glowing review, Matt! We love hearing great feedback about our products. Keep em' coming!
brouteminou666
on February 8th, 2019
i bought some at the sqdc, not impressed. first its too dry, obviously, you can litteraly turn it to dust with your fingers. second it doesnt smell as expected, in fact it barely smells anything. third, the flavor (affected by lack of moisture) is really disapointing. i didnt know anything about this strain of weed before i asked the dude for something that tasted strong and earthy, maybe he just didnt know what he was talking about.
otherwise, if you exclude the ridiculous price and overpackaging, the buzz is energizing but not really satisfying, its like 6,63% thc, i thought it was enough but i guess i was wrong...
from HEXOon February 18th, 2019
Hey there, we regret to hear that our product didn't quite meet your expectations. Thank you for sharing your thoughts with us. Feedback like yours will help us to improve.
JohnnyBongo
on February 6th, 2019
Bought at the SQDC it was 3 months old really dry and over packaged with a big plastic case for just 3 g's. Old dry weed, just okay buzz, less than okay smell.
from HEXOon February 7th, 2019
Hey there, that is unfortunate to hear. We take the quality of our products very seriously and appreciate you bringing this to our attention in your review. Rest assured, your feedback will be shared with our team.
Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content. A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content. As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms. Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.
