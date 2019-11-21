ShaunaghMc
on November 21st, 2019
Beautiful flower to calm and relax your day. Great for stress and anxiety, also helps me sleep. Thanks so much Hexo... it’s a beautiful product that isn’t full of only THC. MUCH NEEDED.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A CBD-rich product, Terra Flower presents an earthy, yet sweet aroma and profile. A variant of CBD Remedy, it has mid to high CBD and a low THC content. 1% THC & 14% CBD
on November 21st, 2019
Beautiful flower to calm and relax your day. Great for stress and anxiety, also helps me sleep. Thanks so much Hexo... it’s a beautiful product that isn’t full of only THC. MUCH NEEDED.
on November 6th, 2019
I stopped smoking because my brain reacted badly to thc. after more than 15 years I crossed the road to try again. i tried terra today and wooooow thx guys.
on November 12th, 2018
Nice high, very calm and not too intense. Good for gaming and for an afternoon smoke or when you want a short buzz. It doesn't make me sleepy.
Thanks for taking the time to share your thoughts with us on Leafly.
Remedy, a cross between Cannatonic and Afghan Skunk, is a high-CBD strain that induces little to no psychoactive effects. Yellow-tinted buds hide under a sheath of crystal trichomes and carry a lemon-pine scent. Upon inhaling the sweet, floral notes of Remedy, the consumer is lifted into a state of mellow relaxation that differs greatly from the jarring experience induced by high THC strains. Patients looking to medicate without the pronounced head and body effects may turn to Remedy to treat seizures, pain, autism, inflammation, and anxiety disorders. Growers hoping to cultivate this highly medicinal strain should allow a 6 to 8 week flowering time in indoor gardens.