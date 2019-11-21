 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Terra

by HEXO

4.76
HEXO Cannabis Flower Terra

About this product

A CBD-rich product, Terra  Flower presents an earthy, yet sweet aroma and profile. A variant of CBD Remedy, it has mid to high CBD and a low THC content. 1% THC & 14% CBD

6 customer reviews

4.76

ShaunaghMc

Beautiful flower to calm and relax your day. Great for stress and anxiety, also helps me sleep. Thanks so much Hexo... it’s a beautiful product that isn’t full of only THC. MUCH NEEDED.

Mattpell

I stopped smoking because my brain reacted badly to thc. after more than 15 years I crossed the road to try again. i tried terra today and wooooow thx guys.

Mathyyn

Nice high, very calm and not too intense. Good for gaming and for an afternoon smoke or when you want a short buzz. It doesn't make me sleepy.

from HEXOon December 7th, 2018

Thanks for taking the time to share your thoughts with us on Leafly.

About this strain

Remedy

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Remedy, a cross between Cannatonic and Afghan Skunk, is a high-CBD strain that induces little to no psychoactive effects. Yellow-tinted buds hide under a sheath of crystal trichomes and carry a lemon-pine scent. Upon inhaling the sweet, floral notes of Remedy, the consumer is lifted into a state of mellow relaxation that differs greatly from the jarring experience induced by high THC strains. Patients looking to medicate without the pronounced head and body effects may turn to Remedy to treat seizures, pain, autism, inflammation, and anxiety disorders. Growers hoping to cultivate this highly medicinal strain should allow a 6 to 8 week flowering time in indoor gardens.

About this brand

HEXO Logo
HEXO is home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is an adult-use cannabis brand created by HEXO Corp. But we do more than grow cannabis. We are a leading innovator in convenient, discreet and smoke-free consumer goods for the Canadian market.