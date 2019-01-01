About this product
Sensi Star possesses mostly indica genetics, presenting with nice sticky, resinous and compact buds with a dark-green and purple tones It has a classic Indica fragrance with notes of citrus, sweet and earth It’s dense and resinous buds have a fragrance and sweet taste of vanilla and pineapple
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Highland Grow
Highland Grow was built to meet the demands of the discerning cannabis consumer, in Atlantic Canada and across the country. Our parent company, Biome Grow has been dedicated to their commitment to build provincial brands that serve the unique tastes and preferences of the local Canadian cannabis consumer