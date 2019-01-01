 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sensi Star

by Highland Grow

Highland Grow Cannabis Flower Sensi Star

About this product

Sensi Star possesses mostly indica genetics, presenting with nice sticky, resinous and compact buds with a dark-green and purple tones It has a classic Indica fragrance with notes of citrus, sweet and earth It’s dense and resinous buds have a fragrance and sweet taste of vanilla and pineapple

About this brand

Highland Grow
Highland Grow was built to meet the demands of the discerning cannabis consumer, in Atlantic Canada and across the country. Our parent company, Biome Grow has been dedicated to their commitment to build provincial brands that serve the unique tastes and preferences of the local Canadian cannabis consumer