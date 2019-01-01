About this product
A variant of Maui Wowie, Helios Flower is sweet and spicy scented. The strain offers floral & fruity notes. THC % 13.5-23.5* CBD % 0-1*
HEXO is an award-winning Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis company and home to Elixir CBD – winner of Innovation of the Year and Cannabis Product of the Year (2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards). HEXO is owned by HEXO Corp and is renowned for product innovations in smoke-free cannabis and exceptional customer service.