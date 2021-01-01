About this product

Orange Bud feminized is a super-fast flowering plant that provides guaranteed results. This strain is a 50/50 hybrid that provides the perfect balance between mind and body buzz. Expect THC levels of up to 18% with an uplifting and energetic high that can help to carry you throughout the entire day. This marijuana strain smells and tastes of fresh oranges with its distinct aroma and flavor. Orange Bud has been known to be effective against the symptoms of anxiety, depression and an ability to combat stress and fatigue.