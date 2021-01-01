About this product
Orange Bud feminized is a super-fast flowering plant that provides guaranteed results. This strain is a 50/50 hybrid that provides the perfect balance between mind and body buzz. Expect THC levels of up to 18% with an uplifting and energetic high that can help to carry you throughout the entire day. This marijuana strain smells and tastes of fresh oranges with its distinct aroma and flavor. Orange Bud has been known to be effective against the symptoms of anxiety, depression and an ability to combat stress and fatigue.
I Love Growing Marijuana
Orange Bud
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Orange Bud is a potent hybrid marijuana strain known to produce euphoric and creative effects. This strain contains a high amount of THC. Those who are new to cannabis should be careful when trying Orange Bud as it can be overpowering. Orange Bud features an aroma of orange and nectarines. Growers say this strain comes in dense buds and has orange hairs coating the surface. Flowering time for this strain is 8-9 weeks,
