Pickleparade
on November 29th, 2019
If I could give this product zero stars I absolutely would. Garbage. I read in a couple of places that a full dropper of this product should get a standard cannabis user fairly high. I would consider myself a fairly casual user of cannabis so it shouldn’t require all that much for me to feel the effects. I took THREE full droppers of this product with food (fatty so it would bind as recommended) and felt absolutely zero effects, my friends who tried it with me had the same experience. DO NOT waste your money on this. Absolutely terrible.